Shadow Cliffs welcomes new solar carport system
The East Bay Regional Park District celebrated a major district-wide energy efficiency project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for the new solar carport system at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area. The system in Pleasanton includes solar panels that can generate 1.2 megawatts of energy every year, nearly enough to offset electricity use by the entire district, according to EBRPD officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Jun 18
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC