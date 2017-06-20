Shadow Cliffs welcomes new solar carp...

Shadow Cliffs welcomes new solar carport system

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The East Bay Regional Park District celebrated a major district-wide energy efficiency project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for the new solar carport system at Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area. The system in Pleasanton includes solar panels that can generate 1.2 megawatts of energy every year, nearly enough to offset electricity use by the entire district, according to EBRPD officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Ssophiiee 319
Buy Pain Meds with others Jun 18 onlineshop 1
Medications Jun 17 pain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
99 cent store Jun 12 Emma 5
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Alameda County was issued at June 20 at 1:11PM PDT

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC