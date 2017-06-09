School board to consider hiring new s...

School board to consider hiring new superintendent Tuesday

The Pleasanton school board Tuesday will vote on a proposed contract for David Haglund, the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy. The Pleasanton school board Tuesday night will consider approving the employment contract between PUSD and Santa Ana schools administrator David Haglund as the district's next superintendent.

