School board to consider hiring new superintendent Tuesday
The Pleasanton school board Tuesday will vote on a proposed contract for David Haglund, the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy. The Pleasanton school board Tuesday night will consider approving the employment contract between PUSD and Santa Ana schools administrator David Haglund as the district's next superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC