Roche to Slash 75 Jobs in Massachusetts

15 min ago Read more: BioSpace

Swiss drug giant Roche AG will cut about 75 jobs in central Massachusetts as part of a broader consolidation of its research and development operations, the company said Tuesday. Under the plan, Roche will halt manufacturing at a site in Marlborough by the fourth quarter and shift operations to other Roche facilities in the United States and Europe, said Todd Siesky, vice president at Roche Molecular Diagnostics in Pleasanton, Calif.

