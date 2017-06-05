Ritaa s Italian Ice expands to Pleasa...

Ritaa s Italian Ice expands to Pleasanton, Campbell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Rita's, an icy institution since 1984, has been spreading the gospel of Italian ice and frozen custard throughout the Bay Area. The newest purveyors, a Pleasanton one and a Campbell shop , join the locations in San Jose, Hayward, Castro Valley, San Carlos, Scotts Valley and Brentwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 7 hr mr nice guy 317
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC