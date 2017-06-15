Pleasanton woman charged with murder for fatal collision

A Pleasanton woman has been charged with murder for the death of a 73-year-old man in a suspected DUI collision in Livermore three weeks ago, police said Thursday. Jennifer Barbero, 42, who was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the charge stemming from the death of Livermore resident David Nemeroff.

