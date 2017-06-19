Pleasanton woman charged with murder ...

Pleasanton woman charged with murder for fatal collision appears in court

Monday

A Pleasanton woman with a history of drunk driving appeared in court Monday afternoon to face a murder charge for the death of a 73-year-old man in a suspected DUI collision last month. Jennifer Barbero, 42, did not speak as her formal arraignment was waived during the hearing at the Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.

