Pleasanton woman charged with murder for fatal collision appears in court
A Pleasanton woman with a history of drunk driving appeared in court Monday afternoon to face a murder charge for the death of a 73-year-old man in a suspected DUI collision last month. Jennifer Barbero, 42, did not speak as her formal arraignment was waived during the hearing at the Gale-Schenone Hall of Justice in Pleasanton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 19
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Jun 18
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC