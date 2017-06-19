Pleasanton Senior Center serving as c...

Pleasanton Senior Center serving as city's main cooling center during heat wave

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

As triple-digit temperatures persist throughout the Tri-Valley, Pleasanton city officials on Monday activated their public cooling center at the Senior Center on Sunol Boulevard. The cooling center, open from noon to 9 p.m. each day through Thursday, aims to help residents escape the heat over the next few days with temperatures forecast to stay hot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Ssophiiee 319
Buy Pain Meds with others Jun 18 onlineshop 1
Medications Jun 17 pain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
99 cent store Jun 12 Emma 5
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC