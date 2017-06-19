Pleasanton Senior Center serving as city's main cooling center during heat wave
As triple-digit temperatures persist throughout the Tri-Valley, Pleasanton city officials on Monday activated their public cooling center at the Senior Center on Sunol Boulevard. The cooling center, open from noon to 9 p.m. each day through Thursday, aims to help residents escape the heat over the next few days with temperatures forecast to stay hot.
