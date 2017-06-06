Pleasanton police still accepting app...

Pleasanton police still accepting applications for Teen Academy

Tuesday Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Adolescents who want to learn more about local law enforcement can get a behind-the-scenes look through the Pleasanton Police Department's annual summer Teen Police Academy, which starts next Tuesday. The department is accepting applications until Friday from local high school students between the ages of 14 and 18. Through this free program, participants will have the opportunity to learn about procedures from officers themselves, going over topics such as SWAT, investigations and evidence collection.

