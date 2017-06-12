Pleasanton family bonds with 'The 12-Year-Old Trip'

Steve McCoy-Thompson and his daughter Marie enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans, the destination she chose for her 12-Year-Old Trip. When Steve McCoy-Thompson was growing up in Pasadena, his father decided that he would take a trip alone with each of his three children in turn, the year they turned 12. "My dad was a doctor and he worked quite a bit," recalled McCoy-Thompson.

