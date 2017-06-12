Pleasanton family bonds with 'The 12-Year-Old Trip'
Steve McCoy-Thompson and his daughter Marie enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans, the destination she chose for her 12-Year-Old Trip. When Steve McCoy-Thompson was growing up in Pasadena, his father decided that he would take a trip alone with each of his three children in turn, the year they turned 12. "My dad was a doctor and he worked quite a bit," recalled McCoy-Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Sun
|app
|28
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC