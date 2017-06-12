Pleasanton family bonds with 'The 12-...

Pleasanton family bonds with 'The 12-Year-Old Trip'

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Steve McCoy-Thompson and his daughter Marie enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans, the destination she chose for her 12-Year-Old Trip. When Steve McCoy-Thompson was growing up in Pasadena, his father decided that he would take a trip alone with each of his three children in turn, the year they turned 12. "My dad was a doctor and he worked quite a bit," recalled McCoy-Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Sun app 28
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC