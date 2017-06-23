Pleasanton creates new literary arts ambassador position
Adults with qualifying literature, leadership and communication skills can apply through mid-July for the two-year volunteer position focused on raising awareness about the importance of reading and writing as it relates to lifelong literacy and education, city officials said. "If you are a Pleasanton resident with a flair for the creative and you are interested in sharing your creative passion with our community, we want to hear from you," said Michele Crose, the city's civic arts manager.
