Pleasanton creates new literary arts ...

Pleasanton creates new literary arts ambassador position

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Adults with qualifying literature, leadership and communication skills can apply through mid-July for the two-year volunteer position focused on raising awareness about the importance of reading and writing as it relates to lifelong literacy and education, city officials said. "If you are a Pleasanton resident with a flair for the creative and you are interested in sharing your creative passion with our community, we want to hear from you," said Michele Crose, the city's civic arts manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 4,834
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Sun Mad Dad 23
Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting Sun howefortunate 1
Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion Sun howefortunate 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 24 susan 320
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC