Pleasanton councilwoman named LAVTA board chair

Pleasanton City Councilwoman Karla Brown will serve the next year as chair of the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors, which oversees operation of the Wheels and Rapid bus services. A LAVTA board member representing Pleasanton since 2013, Brown was unanimously elected by her board colleagues to hold the leadership position for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

