Pleasanton council to review proposed budget, capital improvement plan

The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday is set to discuss the two-year city budget and four-year plan for improvement projects recommended by city staff. The current budget proposal estimates around $200 million in expenditures across all city funds in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years, while the capital improvement program plan features 89 projects of various types on track for funding between 2017-18 and 2020-21.

