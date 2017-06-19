Pleasanton 12-Year-Old Uses Heimlich To Save Little Brother's Life,...
Kristy Palfalvi jokes that she taught her children life-saving techniques so they could save her one day. Daughter Rylie ended up doing so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Jun 18
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC