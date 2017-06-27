Planning Commission to debate new parking lot for Chrysler dealership

Site plan for the auto mall on Pleasanton's northeast side shows the location of the proposed parking lot just below the Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealership and above a future planned dealership. The Pleasanton Planning Commission is set Wednesday to review a proposal to bring a new, 201-stall parking lot just south of the Stoneridge Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealership.

