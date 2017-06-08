Oakland community briefs: Free booster seats, dancing, street fair
The giveaway will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Gate 12 of the fairgrounds, 2100 Valley Ave., Pleasanton. Proof of Alameda County residency is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC