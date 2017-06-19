Notice of 30-Day Period for final EA ...

Notice of 30-Day Period for final EA Comments

The Department of the Army has prepared an Environmental Assessment to analyze the impacts that could result from modernizing and operating five training ranges at the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, Alameda County, Dublin, California. The Final EA and draft Finding of No Significant Impact are available at the Dublin Public Library ; Contra Costa County Library , and Pleasanton Public Library , and on the Internet at www.ch2m.com/EA1.

