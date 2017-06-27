New Dublin courthouse now open

New Dublin courthouse now open

The new Dublin courthouse is located on a parcel of land bounded by Gleason Drive, Broder Boulevard, Arnold Road and Madigan Drive, across the street from the Santa Rita Jail. The Alameda East County Hall of Justice -- affectionately dubbed "ECHOJ" and located on a parcel of land bounded by Gleason Drive, Broder Boulevard, Arnold Road and Madigan Drive -- has been a few decades in the making, and will help to consolidate courtrooms county-wide.

