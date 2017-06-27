New Dublin courthouse now open
The new Dublin courthouse is located on a parcel of land bounded by Gleason Drive, Broder Boulevard, Arnold Road and Madigan Drive, across the street from the Santa Rita Jail. The Alameda East County Hall of Justice -- affectionately dubbed "ECHOJ" and located on a parcel of land bounded by Gleason Drive, Broder Boulevard, Arnold Road and Madigan Drive -- has been a few decades in the making, and will help to consolidate courtrooms county-wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|4,838
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|23
|Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|susan
|320
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC