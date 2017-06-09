Man charged in Livermore ranch rampage
A man shot Sunday on a remote ranch after he went on a destructive spree in a pickup truck and tried to run down the property owner has been criminally charged, according to authorities and court records.. Authorities said Friday that Scott P. Hagan, 55, of Pleasanton, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|17 hr
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Sun
|app
|28
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC