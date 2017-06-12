LAVTA Board Elects Karla Brown to Serve as Chair for Coming Year
The Board of Directors of the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority unanimously voted to elect Karla Brown to serve as Board chair for the coming fiscal year. Brown, a councilmember with the city of Pleasanton, has served on the LAVTA Board since 2013.
