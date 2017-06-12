LAVTA Board Elects Karla Brown to Ser...

LAVTA Board Elects Karla Brown to Serve as Chair for Coming Year

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Mass Transit

The Board of Directors of the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority unanimously voted to elect Karla Brown to serve as Board chair for the coming fiscal year. Brown, a councilmember with the city of Pleasanton, has served on the LAVTA Board since 2013.

