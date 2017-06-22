Insurtech Startup Buys MGA in California with Product for Agents in Mind

Insurtech startup Bridger has purchased Pleasanton, Calif.-based SCJ Insurance Services in another apparent step toward launching what the firm contends will be a "simpler, cheaper, and easier-to-manage automotive insurance." Bridger CEO Kimo Winterbottom talked about the acquisition with Insurance Journal on Thursday and said the plan is for the managing general agency to continue to work with independent agents.

