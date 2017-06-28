Got Bay Area weekend plans? Here are ...

Got Bay Area weekend plans? Here are some ideas

A Polynesian paradise Hundreds of Polynesian dancers from around the Bay Area and across oceans will converge in San Jose for the 25th anniversary Tahiti Fete, billed as the largest Tahitian dance competition in the United States. For visitors, it amounts to three days of dramatic and colorful Polynesian dance performances and competition, plus plenty of vendors offering island food and crafts as well as dancing demonstrations and lessons.

