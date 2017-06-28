Got Bay Area weekend plans? Here are some ideas
A Polynesian paradise Hundreds of Polynesian dancers from around the Bay Area and across oceans will converge in San Jose for the 25th anniversary Tahiti Fete, billed as the largest Tahitian dance competition in the United States. For visitors, it amounts to three days of dramatic and colorful Polynesian dance performances and competition, plus plenty of vendors offering island food and crafts as well as dancing demonstrations and lessons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,841
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|23
|Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|susan
|320
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC