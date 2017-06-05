Gentegra LLC . $1.8M SBIR Grant For RNA
The National Institutes of Health has awarded an approximately $1.8 million Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research grant by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to ambient chemical protection company GenTegra LLC. The two-year grant will fund the development of filter paper technology for the collection and stabilization of RNA virus in whole blood and plasma at ambient temperatures and for subsequent shipping to and analysis at a centrally located laboratory.
