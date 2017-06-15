Crash suspect arrested, charged with ...

Crash suspect arrested, charged with murder in Livermore

A woman arrested last month on suspicion of drunken driving in connection with a fatal crash has been charged with murder, Livermore police said Thursday. After officers completed their investigation into the crash and sent their case to the Alameda County district attorney's office Wednesday, a murder charge was filed against Pleasanton resident Jennifer Barbaro, 42. On May 26, Livermore police responded to a report of a crash on Isabel Avenue just south of Interstate 580, and later learned that Livermore resident David Nemeroff, 73, had pulled his silver Mercedes over to the right shoulder of southbound lsabel lanes.

