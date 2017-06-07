City seeks feedback on paratransit survey

Pleasanton and Tri-Valley transit officials are looking for community input on ways to improve paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities in the area. The city and Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority /Wheels have launched the "Mobility Forward: Tri-Valley Paratransit Study," which includes an online survey available through June 15. "Staff from LAVTA and the city of Pleasanton have been working together for over a year planning this study.

