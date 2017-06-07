City seeks feedback on paratransit survey
Pleasanton and Tri-Valley transit officials are looking for community input on ways to improve paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities in the area. The city and Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority /Wheels have launched the "Mobility Forward: Tri-Valley Paratransit Study," which includes an online survey available through June 15. "Staff from LAVTA and the city of Pleasanton have been working together for over a year planning this study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC