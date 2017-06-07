City Council adopts Pedestrian and Bi...

City Council adopts Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan update

Pleasanton now has a new set of strategies to guide future improvements to the city's bike and pedestrian network. The City Council unanimously Tuesday adopted the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan update, a roughly 270-page document that culminates nearly 18 months of work among city staff, consultant Fehr & Peers Transportation Consultants, the Pedestrian, Bicycle and Trails Committee and local residents.

