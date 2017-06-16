Cattle drive 'mooves' through downtown Pleasanton to kick off Alameda County Fair
Cows are herded down Main Street to help kick-off the opening of the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017. The fair runs to July 9. Huge crowds lined the streets as cows are herded through downtown Pleasanton to help kick-off the opening of the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Sun
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC