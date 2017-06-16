Cattle drive 'mooves' through downtow...

Cattle drive 'mooves' through downtown Pleasanton to kick off Alameda County Fair

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Cows are herded down Main Street to help kick-off the opening of the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017. The fair runs to July 9. Huge crowds lined the streets as cows are herded through downtown Pleasanton to help kick-off the opening of the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017.

