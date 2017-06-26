Carmel files suit against Pleasanton ...

Carmel files suit against Pleasanton couple for illegal short-term rental after sting operation.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Carmel City Attorney Don Freeman let residents know on June 6 that Carmel is "dead serious" about stopping short-term rentals in residential areas of the city. Carmel City Attorney Don Freeman let residents know on June 6 that Carmel is "dead serious" about stopping short-term rentals in residential areas of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 20 hr Mad Dad 23
Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting Sun howefortunate 1
Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion Sun howefortunate 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 24 susan 320
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Jun 23 Robin 6
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) Jun 22 eric 619
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC