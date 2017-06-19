Beer Baron to Take Over Toast's Prime...

Beer Baron to Take Over Toast's Prime Patio Space in Rockridge

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Eater

A new tenant has found a home in Toast Kitchen + Bar , the five-year-old wine bar the closed last fall, after a momentary pivot to an Austin-style taco restaurant. Beer Baron , a beer bar and whiskey club with locations in Livermore and Pleasanton, is moving in with plans to bring a low-key drinking spot to neighborhood.

