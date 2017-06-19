Beer Baron to Take Over Toast's Prime Patio Space in Rockridge
A new tenant has found a home in Toast Kitchen + Bar , the five-year-old wine bar the closed last fall, after a momentary pivot to an Austin-style taco restaurant. Beer Baron , a beer bar and whiskey club with locations in Livermore and Pleasanton, is moving in with plans to bring a low-key drinking spot to neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting
|2 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion
|2 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|susan
|320
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|2
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|Thu
|eric
|619
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|4,832
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC