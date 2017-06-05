Bay Area ranch owner shoots man suspected of trying to run him down
A ranch owner on remote Mines Road shot a pickup truck driver who allegedly went on a destructive spree Sunday night and tried to run him down with the vehicle, authorities said Monday. The suspect, identified by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as Scott Hagan, 55, of Pleasanton, is expected to recover from gunshot wounds to his upper torso and hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
|319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Kevin2
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC