Bay Area ranch owner shoots man suspe...

Bay Area ranch owner shoots man suspected of trying to run him down

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A ranch owner on remote Mines Road shot a pickup truck driver who allegedly went on a destructive spree Sunday night and tried to run him down with the vehicle, authorities said Monday. The suspect, identified by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as Scott Hagan, 55, of Pleasanton, is expected to recover from gunshot wounds to his upper torso and hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Maureen Tothemax 316
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC