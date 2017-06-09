Around Pleasanton: Ready for Rotary's...

Around Pleasanton: Ready for Rotary's 24th annual Father's Day Spirit Run

This year's Rotary Club of Pleasanton Father's Day Spirit Run is set for the morning of June 18. Please join me and my fellow Rotarians in registering today or during the coming week for the 24th annual Father's Day Spirit Run to be held next Sunday, June 18, in downtown Pleasanton. More than 1,500 runners are expected to participate in this popular event that serves as a fundraiser for college scholarships and community and international projects of the Rotary Club of Pleasanton.

