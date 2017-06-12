Alameda County Fair opens Friday

Alameda County Fair opens Friday

The Alameda County Fair is set to open its extended 2017 run this week, ushering in the opening day with a cattle drive and other cowpoke activities on Main Street from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday as part of Western Weekend at the fair. Held at the Pleasanton fairgrounds at the corner of Valley and Bernal avenues, this year's fair runs from next Friday to July 9 -- except for closed days on June 19, 20, 26, 27. It's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

