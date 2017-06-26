Alameda County Fair: Concerts, food and free shows worth your time

Ella Kuhlwein, 8, of Brentwood, tries the donut gelato sandwich created by Fabe's Churros and Gelato during the 2017 Snackdown Fryday competition at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, Calif., on Friday, June 23, 2017. The annual friendly competition features the outrageous new creations offered up by fair food vendors.

