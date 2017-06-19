2 arrests in protest of Berkeley City Council vote on Urban
Two people were arrested following a demonstration at Berkeley's City Council meeting for voting in favor of Urban Shield. Two people were arrested following a demonstration at Berkeley's City Council meeting for voting in favor of Urban Shield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|10 min
|texas pete
|4,825
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 19
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|Jun 18
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Jun 17
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC