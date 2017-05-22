Work to start on housing complex on Richmond waterfront

Grading work is proceeding on a Point Richmond waterfront development that touts itself as "the impossible dream made real: peace, tranquility and luxury with a panoramic view of the Bay." Waterline , with 60 apartments and townhomes, is supposed to begin construction in the summer after almost five years in the approvals pipeline, according to a press release from developer Shea Homes.

