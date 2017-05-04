Tri-Valley Rep presenting 'Forever Plaid'
Jordan Smith , Matthew Kelly , Ron Houk and Jesse Garcia star in "Forever Plaid." Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, headquartered in Pleasanton, performs its three big musicals each season at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,765
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Looking to Rent
|310
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|79
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Princess Hey
|4,996
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC