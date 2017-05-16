Trampoline park opens Saturday in Colerain Twp. A new trampoline park in Colerain Township will open on May 20. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/money/business/2017/05/16/trampoline-park-opens-saturday-colerain-twp/323206001/ Rockin' Jump trampoline park will open on May 20 featuring open jump trampolines, jousting, two dodgeball arenas, three basketball dunk lanes and a ninja obstacle course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.