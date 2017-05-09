Today: Free ice cream cones at Haagen...

Today: Free ice cream cones at Haagen-Dazs shops

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Get your free kiddie-sized cone or cup today at shops at Valley Fair, Stoneridge or Westfield S.F. Today, May 9, is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs, with shops scooping for free from 4 to 8 p.m. Participating shops in the Bay Area are at Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton and Westfield San Francisco Centre. It's one kiddie-sized scoop per guest.

