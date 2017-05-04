Sr. RF Engineers
Sr. RF Engineers - HQ, Pleasanton, CA. Multiple openings. Sr. level position; must have ability to immediately manage client deliverables & jr./mid-level engrs; reqs prior exp w/ dsgng & optimizing LTE/ UMTS /GSM & CDMA wireless n/works for Tier 1 carriers, or smaller discreet operators, incl prior exp w/ overlay n/works , &/or dsgn recommendations for integrated/converted n/works .
