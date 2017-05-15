Sozo Sushi FBNS

Sozo Sushi FBNS

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pacific Sun

The following person doing business as: SOZO SUSHI, 2835 HOPYARD ROAD, PLEASANTON, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner : KLL Investment, Inc., 2835 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by a Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 16 hr Princess Hey 4,799
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Sun Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
Chain of lakes status (Jan '09) May 10 Diane 7
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 9 Jim 616
earthquake May 8 JKD 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC