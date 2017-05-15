Sozo Sushi FBNS
The following person doing business as: SOZO SUSHI, 2835 HOPYARD ROAD, PLEASANTON, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner : KLL Investment, Inc., 2835 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by a Corporation.
