Sister-city association holding fiesta celebration

The Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association is hosting its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta celebration and open house this Saturday at the Amador Recreation Center at 4455 Black Ave, behind the Aquatic Center off Santa Rita Road and Black Avenue. The open house running from 2-4 p.m. allows residents to learn more about the organization and its events promoting unity between Pleasanton and its Mexican sister city of Tulancingo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.