Sister-city association holding fiest...

Sister-city association holding fiesta celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association is hosting its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta celebration and open house this Saturday at the Amador Recreation Center at 4455 Black Ave, behind the Aquatic Center off Santa Rita Road and Black Avenue. The open house running from 2-4 p.m. allows residents to learn more about the organization and its events promoting unity between Pleasanton and its Mexican sister city of Tulancingo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 13 hr Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) 20 hr Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
Chain of lakes status (Jan '09) May 10 Diane 7
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC