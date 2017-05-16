Sheriff's deputy's wife who's accused...

Sheriff's deputy's wife who's accused of DUI in deadly crash arrested again

Tuesday May 16

The Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy wife was arrested last year for a DUI crash that killed a 3-year-old boy was arrested again on Friday for alleged public intoxication. Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 39, was arrested in the 5500 block of West Las Positas Boulevard in Pleasanton, according to officials with the Pleasanton Police Department.

