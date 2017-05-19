Sheriff's deputy's wife in process of being arrested in death of Elijah Dunn

Authorities are in the process of arresting an Alameda County Sheriff's deputies wife Friday in the death of 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, who died in an alleged DUI crash in 2016. Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 39, of Pleasanton, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

