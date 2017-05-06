School board to receive Measure I1 up...

School board to receive Measure I1 update Tuesday

Saturday May 6

The Pleasanton school board will receive an update on the Measure I1 bond program as part of its regular meeting agenda Tuesday night. Since the passage of the school facilities initiative in November, the district has formed a citizens' oversight committee and begun developing educational and building standards for bond projects.

Pleasanton, CA

