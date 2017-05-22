School board to discuss principal appointments, budget
Potential principal appointments, a budget update and a report from the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation are among the items on the school board's agenda for their regular meeting Tuesday evening. The board is expected to discuss the selection of an elementary school principal and a high school principal in closed session starting at 5 p.m. There are pending vacancies in the principal position at two Pleasanton schools -- Valley View Elementary School and Foothill High School.
