Rugged Maniac course returning to fai...

Rugged Maniac course returning to fairgrounds Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Rugged Maniac course with 25 obstacles is coming to the Pleasanton fairgrounds this weekend. The Alameda County Fairgrounds is set to again play host to an intense, athletically demanding obstacle course, along with thousands of revelers in a day-long festival, as the Rugged Maniac tour stops in town this Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) May 19 Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 19 Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC