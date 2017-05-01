RF Engineers - HQ
RF Engineers - HQ, Pleasanton, CA. Multiple openings. Must have knowl of dsgng & optimizing LTE/ UMTS /GSM & CDMA wireless n/works, incl overlay projects, traffic planning, BSS planning for cell site integration, & KPI analysis.
