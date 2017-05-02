Rep. Swalwell nominates four Pleasanton teens to U.S. service academies

Nine students from Rep. Eric Swalwell's 15th Congressional District were recognized at a reception in Pleasanton last week as his nominees to the United States service academies. "These young people, among our communities' very finest, now are making a solemn commitment to serve and protect our nation," Swalwell stated after the reception, which was held April 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building.

