Rep. Swalwell nominates four Pleasanton teens to U.S. service academies
Nine students from Rep. Eric Swalwell's 15th Congressional District were recognized at a reception in Pleasanton last week as his nominees to the United States service academies. "These young people, among our communities' very finest, now are making a solemn commitment to serve and protect our nation," Swalwell stated after the reception, which was held April 24 at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,765
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|Looking to Rent
|310
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|19 hr
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|19 hr
|texas pete
|79
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|Tue
|Tchyyna
|5
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Princess Hey
|4,996
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC