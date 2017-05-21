PUSD board sets special meeting Monday on superintendent search
The Pleasanton school board has called a special meeting for Monday evening for another closed-door discussion about filling the district's superintendent vacancy. "The governing board will discuss the superintendent search process and the selection of the superintendent of the Pleasanton Unified School District," according to the special meeting's agenda , which was posted online just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
