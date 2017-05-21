PUSD board sets special meeting Monda...

PUSD board sets special meeting Monday on superintendent search

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton school board has called a special meeting for Monday evening for another closed-door discussion about filling the district's superintendent vacancy. "The governing board will discuss the superintendent search process and the selection of the superintendent of the Pleasanton Unified School District," according to the special meeting's agenda , which was posted online just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) Sat Kevin2 17
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) May 19 Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) May 19 Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 19 Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC