Pre-applications now available for Ko...

Pre-applications now available for Kottinger Gardens affordable senior apartments

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Kottinger Gardens affordable apartments for seniors are accepting pre-applications between May 22 and June 5 for Phase 1 units. Pre-applications are now being distributed for local seniors hoping to qualify for one of the new apartments built as part of the first phase of the Kottinger Gardens affordable senior housing development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) 9 hr Jim 616
earthquake 20 hr JKD 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 22 hr Annoyed 312
White Male Privilege Mon Mark Rosenkranz 1
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Mon texas pete 4,792
Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15) May 5 Ladybug 4
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 3 Spotted Girl 6,760
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,479 • Total comments across all topics: 280,893,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC