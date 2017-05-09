Pre-applications now available for Kottinger Gardens affordable senior apartments
The Kottinger Gardens affordable apartments for seniors are accepting pre-applications between May 22 and June 5 for Phase 1 units. Pre-applications are now being distributed for local seniors hoping to qualify for one of the new apartments built as part of the first phase of the Kottinger Gardens affordable senior housing development.
