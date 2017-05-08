Pleasanton teen wins Swalwell's Congr...

Pleasanton teen wins Swalwell's Congressional Art Competition

"Chinatown," a pencil drawing by Pleasanton teen Zhiyi Tang, won this year's Congressional Art Competition hosted by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. A high school freshman from Pleasanton is set to have her drawing displayed in the nation's capital after winning U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's annual Congressional Art Competition.

