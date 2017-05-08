Pleasanton teen wins Swalwell's Congressional Art Competition
"Chinatown," a pencil drawing by Pleasanton teen Zhiyi Tang, won this year's Congressional Art Competition hosted by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. A high school freshman from Pleasanton is set to have her drawing displayed in the nation's capital after winning U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's annual Congressional Art Competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|59 min
|texas pete
|4,792
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 5
|Pppp
|311
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|May 3
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|May 3
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|May 3
|texas pete
|79
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC